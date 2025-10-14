Soludo Pegs Traffic Offence Fine At N10,000

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has announced that, effective October 14, 2025, the maximum fine for any traffic offence in Anambra State will be ₦10,000, regardless of the nature of the violation.

Soludo made the announcement during a mega rally and town hall meeting held at the Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha, where transport stakeholders endorsed his second-term re-election bid.

He explained that the new policy aims to reduce economic hardship faced by residents amid rising living costs.

“The policy is designed to alleviate the economic strain on our people, particularly at a time when many are grappling with rising costs,” Soludo said, addressing transport operators, union members, and community leaders.

The governor also revealed plans to establish a special task force to curb illegal tax collection in the transport sector.

“We will set up a task force to enforce the ban on illegal revenue collection. Anyone collecting cash must remit it directly to government coffers,” he declared.

Soludo added that the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA) would soon designate and properly mark bus stops to ensure better traffic management across the state.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements, the governor stated that no past government had constructed or rehabilitated as many roads within such a short time.

“From the available records, the kilometers of roads we have built and repaired in less than four years surpass those of previous administrations. This is just the beginning,” he assured.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Barr. Patricia Igwebuike, commended the governor for aligning Anambra’s transport development with the maritime, aviation, road, and blue economy sectors, noting that the transport community remains solidly behind his administration.