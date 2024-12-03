Soludo Partners Meta To Boost Anambra’s Technological Advancement

Share

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has ensured that the State is at the forefront of economic prosperity with the innovation and infrastructure to grow the state’s economy and with the recent partnership with Meta, a technology company that builds platforms to connect people, find communities, and grow businesses.

This giant stride in fostering development in the state and Meta’s collaboration underscores Anambra State’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

With this, Anambra State aims to leverage Meta’s cutting-edge technology and expertise to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the overall quality of life for its citizens.

The pact between the state and Meta was formally launched at the inaugural Anambra Innovation Week in Awka, the state capital.

Soludo in his assertion stated that “Anambra will be the innovation hub of the country.”

In her remark, Ms. Sade Dada, Meta Africa’s Connectivity and Innovation Policy Manager, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting the innovation and entrepreneurship programmes of Anambra State.

This will help create a vibrant ecosystem to nurture the next generation of Nigerian innovators and change-makers.

As Anambra State continues to push the boundaries of innovation, this partnership with Meta is a powerful testament to the transformative impact that can be achieved when government, technology, and innovation come together. Meta is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Anambra Innovation Week, a week-long celebration of innovation and technology, provides a unique platform for startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators to showcase their ideas, connect with investors, and access valuable resources and mentorship.

