Soludo Partners Facebook To Boost State’s Technological Advancement

By Taiwo Hassan

Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, has ensured that state is at the forefront of economic prosperity with the innovation and infrastructure to grow the state’s economy.

This is as the state recently partnered with Meta, a technology company that builds platforms to connect people, find communities, and grow businesses.

Soludo said the giant stride in fostering development in the state and Meta’s collaboration underscored the state’s commitment to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The pact between the state and Meta was formally launched at the inaugural Anambra Innovation Week in Awka, the state capital. Soludo, who expressed optimism over the partnership, stated that “Anambra State would be the innovation hub of the country.”

In her remarks, the Meta Africa’s Connectivity and Innovation Policy Manager, Ms. Sade Dada, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting the innovation and entrepreneurship programmes of Anambra State.

