Soludo Orders Arrest Of Operatives Over Onitsha Shooting

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of operatives of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra Brigade (OCHA Brigade) involved in Tuesday’s shooting near Emeka Offor Plaza in the Onitsha Main Market.

The directive followed reports that the enforcement operatives allegedly opened fire during a routine operation, causing panic in the busy commercial hub.

At least one victim, identified as Miss Chinwe Igwe, was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital, while others, including a pregnant woman, sustained injuries.

READ ALSO:

In a statement signed by Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, the governor directed that the suspects be handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution, and that the medical expenses of the injured be fully covered by the government.

“We appreciate the swift intervention of the Police, who have restored calm and order to the area. An investigation into the incident has commenced, and the government will ensure that all necessary measures are taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” the statement read.

The OCHA Brigade, established as a special enforcement unit to ensure compliance with environmental and sanitation laws, has faced repeated allegations of harassment, extortion, and excessive use of force.

The latest incident has once again drawn attention to the recurring clashes between state task force operatives and residents in Anambra’s urban centres, where economic activity often collides with heavy-handed enforcement.

Authorities say police patrols and monitoring have been intensified around the Onitsha Main Market to maintain peace and restore public confidence.