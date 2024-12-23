Soludo Orders Arrest Of Fake Monarch In Oba Community

Share

…Says Election Was Never Held

Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo has ordered the state Police Command to arrest anyone parading himself as the Traditional Ruler Oba Community in Idemili South Local Government Area.

The governor further announced that there was no election conducted in the community for the election of a new Igwe of Oba noting that whatever activity or actions taken by the community is illegal and criminal.

According to the Anambra state Commissioner for local government and Town Union Affairs Chief Tony Collins Nwabunwanne who spoke on behalf of the governor, there is a pending Court matter concerning the election of a new Traditional Ruler of the town adding that until the matter is dispensed with Oba Community has no Monarch.

“There has been a lingering tussle over the election of the Igwe of Oba Community in Idemili South local government area and after holding meetings with the three contestants and the leadership of the Town Union a man came to my office one Barr Azubuike and said that he has a motion for injunction and that he has served the relevant parties and that they have also replied him ”

“But the Town Union said that the matter has expired but they do not have any Court pronouncement indicating that the matter has been struck out so Government asked them to obtain the necessary documents to that effect which they failed to do ”

“Later we heard that some people in the community went ahead pretending to have conducted an election and that they have an Igwe elect when there is a pending matter in the Court”

“The Anambra state government hereby state that there is no Igwe elect of Oba Community and has ordered the arrest of anyone parading himself as the Igwe elect of Oba and the person must be prosecuted in accordance with the law ” he said.

Nwabunwanne further stated that until the pending matter in Court is decided no election of a new Igwe of Oba is dispensed with the Oba Community has no Traditional Ruler and that anyone claiming to address himself as the Igwe of Oba is an impostor and would be made to face the law.

