Soludo Okays 100% Implementation Of Salary Structure For Health Workers

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has approved the hundred per cent implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for state health workers with immediate effect.

In a statement titled “100 Per cent Implementation of Consolidated Health Workers Salary Structure (CONHESS)”, issued by the Head of Service, Dame Theodora Igwebe, all relevant bodies were directed to commence implementation without delay.

The statement revealed that the governor has graciously approved the full implementation of CONHESS 2024 for the following categories of health professionals: nurses, nurse anesthetists, psychiatric nurses, community health workers and technicians, medical health technicians, medical laboratory scientists, radiographers and physiotherapists.

According to the statement, the approval applies to all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including the Local Government Service Commission. The statement also directed the Accountant general of the state and the Accountant general for Local Government to ensure the immediate execution of the directive. It, however, called on all concerned parties to disseminate the contents of the statement and ensure strict compliance.