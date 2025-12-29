The Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State was agog when Governor Charles Soludo, Presidential candidate of the Labor Party (LP), Peter Obi, Senators Uche Ekwunife and Osita Izunaso among others graced the traditional wedding ceremony between first son of Sen Chris Ngige; Dr Raphael Ngige and wife Bar Mrs Ginikachukwu Chetanna Nwandu.

The occasion which saw reunion of political allies across whatever divide witnessed the meeting of the political class in the state who set aside their differences to celebrate the new couple.

Also at the occasion was the senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District Sir Victor Umeh as well as some members of the Federal House of Representatives including serving and past political office holders .

Speaking at the occasion the former Governor of Anambra state and immediate past Minister for Labour and Employment Sen Chris Ngige whose joy knew no bounds told reporters that it is a moment of fulfillment for him and the entire Ngige Clan in Alor town Idemili South local government area that it’s coasts are being widened adding that the joy and dreams of every parent is to see their children become responsible and functional members of the Igbo society.

“What else can I say but to give glory to God Almighty that I shall soon become a grandfather and that I would be alive to see my children’s children”

“Also I am deeply greatful and extend my gratitude to the tumoultius crowed that witnessed this momentous occasion and I equally wish everyone the same gracious occasion” he said.

Also speaking Governor Charles Soludo noted that the occasion had once again vindicated his administration’s success story of ensuring the safety of lives and property in Anambra state adding that with the improved security architecture in Anambra state this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations marks the flagship of subsequent mass returns to the state by the people of Anambra state.

Soludo prayed God for an everlasting love peace and understanding for the newly wedded couple noting that the key to fruitful marriage is understanding and mutual communication among spouses.