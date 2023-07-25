Soludo Not Anti Journalists, Says Aide

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has described as untrue reports that he is being wicked to journalists in the area contending that he has been committed to freedom of the press since inception as the governor.

Soludo further said that since the advent of his administration journalists in the state have contributed to the success story of his administration so far, adding that it was the press that moulded the opinion of Anambra electorates that voted him into office.

According to his Press Secretary Mr Christian Aburime, “It would be unfair and uncharitable for one to say the governor is being wicked on journalists because as his Press Secretary, I have always attended almost all the functions and activities of the Nigerian Union of Journalists as a representative of the governor and we have continued to enjoy blissful relationship”

“The governor since coming into office has encouraged free press and has never for any reason whatsoever attacked any single reporter and cannot at this point be aware of the fact that the press is a partner to actualizing a livable prosperous and healthy smart city Homeland ”

“On the issue of National Light Newspaper, there are relevant bodies handling the matter under discuss and it has not gotten to the stage of using it to undermine the very cordial and robust relationship the Anambra state government has been enjoying with the media”

“To this end, Mr Governor looks forward to a more, better and improved working relationship with the Nigerian Union of Journalists NUJ throughout the life span of his administration,” he said.