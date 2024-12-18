Soludo: Nnamdi Kanu Release May Not End Insecurity In S’East

Share

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has said he is doubtful that the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, would bring an end to the insecurity challenges in the South-East.

Governor who expressed his doubt during a press briefing at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia said criminals are now exploiting the Biafran struggle.

The Governor noted that under the guise of agitation, these individuals had turned to lucrative criminality engaging in armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, and idolatry, insisting that their activities had nothing to do with the genuine liberation struggle.

According to him, such crimes are purely driven by greed and lawlessness.

Soludo also revealed that over 99 per cent of criminals arrested in Anambra in the past two years were Igbo, with more than 70 per cent being non-indigenes of the state.

“The so-called agitators have transformed into organised criminal gangs. They hide in forests, kidnapping innocent citizens for ransom, and they justify their atrocities under the pretext of Biafra.

“Let us be clear this has nothing to do with any liberation movement. Criminality has taken on a life of its own. These people have tasted blood, and now, money is their motivation.”

“Kanu and IPOB have repeatedly dissociated themselves from these criminals. Even if Nnamdi Kanu is released today, I’m not sure they would listen to him because what they now pursue is wealth, not liberation.

“They have become enemies of the people they claim to protect. Who are they fighting for when they kidnap and kill their own people?”

