Soludo Named Nigeria’s Best Performing Gov In Primary Healthcare

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has been named the best-performing governor in primary healthcare delivery in both Southeast and Nigeria.

The prestigious awards were presented to the Governor by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Health, and UNICEF at the 2nd Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge Gala and Awards Night in Abuja.

Receiving the award on Thursday, Governor Soludo also got a total of $1,200,000, which includes $500,000 awarded for achievements in the Southeast and $700,000 for overall excellence in the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge.

However, Soludo became the first Anambra governor to be named the best-performing governor in primary healthcare in Southeast and Nigeria in 32 months in office.

