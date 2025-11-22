Soludo Mourns Segun Awolowo

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has conveyed his sincere condolences to the Awolowo family, friends, and associates of Mr. Segun Awolowo Jnr, who passed away on Thursday, November 20, 2023, at the age of 62. In his condolence message, Governor Soludo extolled Mr. Segun Awolowo as a renowned lawyer, national patriot, and prominent figure within the investment and export sector of Nigeria and Africa, who stood for excellence and dedication in public service.

In a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo stated that as a grandson of the sage and illustrious Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Late Segun Awolowo embodied the principles of integrity, service, and leadership that his grandfather championed throughout his life. He was not only a proud scion of the Awolowo dynasty but also a vital contributor to Nigeria’s economic landscape, working tirelessly to elevate the standards of trade and investment across the continent.

The Governor noted that throughout his dis- tinguished career, Segun Awolowo Jnr, who served diligently as the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council from 2013 to 2021, championed initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth and sustainable development in Nigeria.

His commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation inspired countless individuals and businesses, reinforcing the role of the private sector in driving national progress. In July 2021, Mr. Awolowo was unanimously elected President of the National Trade Promotion Organisations for ECOWAS member states, proving that his untiring passion for advancing Nigeria’s position in global markets will be sorely missed.

Thus his passing is a significant loss, not only for his family but for our nation and Africa at large. Therefore, Governor Soludo condoles with the Awolowo family, Ogun State government, friends, and associates of Mr. Segun Awolowo Jnr on his painful death. May his soul find eternal rest, and may the family he left behind be comforted.