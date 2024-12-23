Soludo Mourns Anambra Stampede Victims

Share

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo yesterday expressed sadness over the stampede that claimed lives during a rice-sharing event in Okija in the Ihiala Local Government Area on Saturday.

He sympathise with the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Christian Aburime, the governor said:

“The tragedy resulted from the sharing of relief materials with underprivileged members of the Okija community this festive season by the Obi Jackson Foundation, led by Chief Ernest Obiejesi, a noble intention that ended in catastrophe.

“The Anambra State Government in a prompt action on the incident has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stampede.

“The government will work closely with relevant agencies to determine the root causes of this unfortunate event and ensure that any negligence or lapses in safety protocols are duly addressed.”

Soludo implored philanthropists and humanitarian organisations to prioritise the safety and well-being of beneficiaries in their distribution of relief materials, and in a more organised and decentralised manner with adequate crowd control measures in place whenever they chose to do so.

