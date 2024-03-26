Soludo Mourns Amaechi Muonagor

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo on Tuesday expressed deep sadness over the news of the passing of Nollywood actor and producer, Amaechi Muonagor.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Muonagor died on Sunday, March 24 at age 62 after a long protracted sickness.

Reacting to the sad news, Governor Soludo in his condolence message acknowledged the vital contributions that the late actor made to the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

He described the comic actor who hails from Anambra State as a consummate professional, a great gentleman and a distinguished son of Anambra State.

The Governor recalled that Mr Muonagor, a native Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state brought countless moments of laughter and joy to audiences across Nigeria and beyond in his sterling acting career over many years.

Recall that a few months ago, the Governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo paid a visit to the late Muonagor at the hospital and consequently plans were being put in place to further support the ailing actor.

Sadly, he succumbed to the cold hands of death on Sunday, March 24th 2024.

Soludo said, “Mr Muonagor will however be remembered for his comedic talents which were undeniable, as evidenced by his 2016 nomination for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) for Best Actor in a Comedy.

“The Governor, therefore, extends his deepest condolences to Mr Muonagor’s family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Nollywood community during this painful time.

“He prays that Mr Muonagor’s soul rest in peace, even as his legacy lives on through the memorable joys he shared and the characters he brought to life in his many movies.”