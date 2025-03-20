Soludo Launches Key Strategic Road Projects In Ekwusigo

Share

As part of activities marking his third year in office, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has inaugurated two major road projects in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, demonstrating his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development.

Governor Soludo officially commissioned the 10.8-kilometer Nkwo Oraifite to Nkwo Nnewi Road, also known as Agba Ụzọ Ịnọ. This vital road connects the Owerri Expressway through Nkwo Oraifite to Nkwo Nnewi, easing transportation challenges and enhancing regional connectivity.

He also flagged off the construction of the 5.8-kilometer Oraifite Civic Center to Onitsha Expressway Road, which had suffered severe erosion, reaching widths of 10 meters and depths of 22 meters. The Governor assured residents that the state’s intervention had already set effective remedial measures in motion.

Speaking at the event, Governor Soludo emphasized the strategic importance of these roads, stating that they would provide long-term solutions to flooding and erosion crises that have affected the communities for years. He urged the contractor handling the projects to ensure quality work and timely completion.

The Governor also revealed that his administration has awarded contracts for 750 kilometres of road construction, with over 420 kilometres completed, and that the state is achieving a monthly road completion rate of 12 kilometres.

The Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma, highlighted the devastating impact of erosion in the area, explaining that many residents had been displaced before the Governor took decisive action.

During the launch at the Oraifite Civic Center, Sir Emeka Offor, a respected community leader, praised Governor Soludo’s infrastructure initiatives and expressed unwavering support as a friend and ally, urging the people to support the Governor’s development efforts.

Other stakeholders, including Mayor Chimezie Obi of Ekwusigo Local Government Area and President-General of Oraifite, Sir Vin Dike, also commended the Governor’s achievements.

They noted that six roads have been constructed within the local government area under Soludo’s leadership, describing this as unprecedented in Anambra’s history. They further pledged their commitment to ensuring his re-election for a second term.

With these developments, residents of Anambra State remain optimistic about the continued improvement of infrastructure and the lasting impact on their communities.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

