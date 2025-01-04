Soludo Lauds Tinubu’s ‘Liberal Leadership’ As President Visits S’East

Share

Governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo has commended what he described as the “profound” and “liberal” leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Soludo gave this commendation while welcoming Tinubu to the Southeast as he visited Enugu State to commission developmental projects completed by Governor Peter Mbah.

According to a statement signed by Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary Christian Aburime on Saturday in Abuja, he noted that this was in line with Soludo’s usual display of regional cooperation and political decorum which underscores his commitment to fostering productive federal and state relations while promoting the collective interest of the Southeast region.

The governor who said the visit signposts President Tinubu’s attention to the development of the Southeast region, also congratulated Governor Mba of Enugu State on his developmental strides, stating that they were similar to the infrastructural and transformational advancements taking place in Anambra State.

In light of this, political pundits posit that the commissioning of the project in neighbouring Enugu State and Governor Soludo’s stance in embracing federal presence and supporting projects by fellow Southeast governors will boost Southeast regional cooperation in enhancing effective relations at the federal level for growth purposes.

