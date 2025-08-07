Soludo Lauds May & Baker on Locally Produced Drugs in Nigeria

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo CFR, has applauded May & Baker Nigeria PLC for producing locally at the May & Baker Ultramodern factory in Ota, Ogun State, the Pharmacentre. Governor Soludo, who attended the 2025 ACPN conference, held recently in Awka, Anambra State, upon arrival, made his first call at the May & Baker exhibition stand. The governor was impressed to see that most of the drugs on the exhibition stand were produced locally at the May & Baker Ultramodern factory in Ota, the Pharmacentre.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of May & Baker, Pharm Patrick Ajah, who received the Governor emphasised the dedication of M&B as the first Pharmaceutical Company in Nigeria towards investment in innovation and quality of medications produced locally. Of particular interest, he said, was the investment in the Herbal factory dedicated to the production of innovative herbal medicines, which are products of research from locally available herbs and by Nigerian researchers.

Ajah discussed one of such products, ‘Roveda’, which is made from the local bitter-leaf, and a product of research from a Nigerian scientist, Prof. Izevbigie, who is the Vice Chancellor of Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, and Niclovix, which is from the Nigerian Institute for Pharmaceutical Research (NIPRD) in Abuja.

Both products are produced in May & Baker herbal facility and commercialised by May & Baker. Mr. Governor, who listened with rapt attention, asked a few questions about the medications, including the medicinal usages and the people they are meant for. Soludo, who asked about the investment M&B is making in Anambra State, was informed by the MD/CEO that May & Baker currently runs a depot operation in Onitsha and is in the process of building its own facility in onitsha as well.