Soludo Intensifies Anambra Infrastructure Drive

The Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) has approved the N2.1 billion road construction of the Trans-Nkisi Boulevard 1 road, GRA Onitsha as part of Governor Charles Soludo’s ongoing infrastructure revolution.

The state Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, who disclosed this, said the project, which would be delivered in six months, is based on the strategic road selection intended to increase connectivity between communities and the 21 local government areas of Anambra State and to strengthen its foundation as a livable and prosperous mega-city, Mefor, who also revealed that N7.5 billion has also been released to construct the flood-prone and erosion-threatened Nanka-Aguluzigbo-Umuona road, said the project would be completed within 12 months.

Other projects include the Mbaukwu-Awgbu-Amaetiti-Okpaeze road, awarded at N10.95 billion; Azigbo-Awka Etiti-Amichi-Onuselogu road, traversing three local governments of Nnewi South, Idemili South, and Nnewi North; Igboukwu-Amichi-Ekwulummili road, covering two local governments of Aguata and Nnewi South and NtejeOtuocha road.

In the health sector, contract was awarded for the supply and installation of equipment and items of furniture at the Anambra State College of Health Technology, Obosi, while in the area of education, the development of 22 Smart Schools across the 21 LGAs was approved by ANSEC, the statement concluded.

In related development, Governor Soludo fulfilled his promise to Anambra West LGA with the construction of the Mmiata-Anam-Nzam road construction, which links to the headquarters of Anambra West Local Government Area.

The road project is aimed at facilitating easy access within Anambra West, to boost trade and other economic activities in the area. While inspecting the project, Governor Soludo said: ”

I promised Ndi Anambra West that if l fail to build that road to your headquarters, that if l ever come back to your local government to campaign or to ask you for anything, that you should stone me.”

On Anambra road infrastructure, he affirmed that existing projects will be completed, while new ones are being initiated, with approximately 310 kilometres already asphalted in 30 months.

