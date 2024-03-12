Soludo Inaugurates 18 Permanent Secretaries In Anambra

Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, has inaugurated 18 new Permanent Secretaries into the State Civil Service.

Performing the function at the Government House, Awka, the Governor congratulated the appointees on their merit-based appointment and emphasized the importance of their roles in the Government of the State.

“For the first time in the state, Permanent Secretaries were chosen through rigorous examinations and interviews, ensuring the most qualified candidates were selected.”

Governor Soludo highlighted the diversity of the new appointees, including representation from other states and a focus on gender equality, having appointed eight women among the eighteen chosen.

Professor Soludo, asked the new Permanent Secretaries to be mindful of their oath of allegiance and stressed the importance of reading and meditating on it, working conscientiously, combating corruption, and upholding justice.

“He however, acknowledged the challenging economic times and his own decision to forego his salary, emphasizing the team’s commitment to serving the people of the state.

“There may be limitations,” the Governor said, “but we must persevere to deliver excellent service to the citizens of Anambra State”.

The Governor urged, the new Permanent Secretaries to take ownership of their roles and work collaboratively with Commissioners and other levels of government to propel Anambra State forward.

Earlier in her introductory remarks, the Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Igwegbe, recalled that an examination was conducted for the appointment of permanent secretaries, among many stringent processes.

Barrister Igwegbe, applauded the Governor of the State, for taking the time to personally interview and appoint the 18 Permanent Secretaries in the State.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Sylvia Ifemeje, quoted the Nigerian Constitution of 1999, which stipulates the Governor’s power to appoint Permanent Secretaries in the Anambra State civil service.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of several high-ranking officials, including the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Secretary to the State Government Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Principal Secretary, Barr JPC Anetoh, Chief Of Protocol, Hon Chinedu Nwoye among other members of Anambra State Executive Council.