Soludo Inaugurates 18 Perm Secs

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday inaugurated 18 new Permanent Secretaries into the state civil service, with a charge that they should be mindful of their oath of allegiance. He stressed the importance of reading and meditating on the oath of allegiance, working conscientiously, combating corruption, and upholding justice, and described the exercise as a unique appointment process.

Performing the function at the Government House, Awka, the state capital, Governor Soludo, who congratulated the appointees on their merit-based appointment, however, emphasised the importance of their function and role in the governance of Anambra State.

“For the first time in the state, permanent secretaries were chosen through rigorous examinations and interviews to ensure that the most qualified candidates were selected,” the governor stated, even as he highlighted the diversity of the new appointees, including representation from other states and a focus on gender equality with the appointment of eight women among the 18 appointees.