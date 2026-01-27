Soludo Honoured By Obasanjo, Elumelu At AFC Retreat As ‘Founding Architect’

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, of Anambra State, was celebrated as a “founding architect” of the African Finance Corporation (AFC) during the 2026 AFC Staff Retreat in Lagos, which brought together former President Olusegun Obasanjo, UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu, and other African leaders and financial luminaries.

The retreat, a high-level reflective summit, revisited the AFC’s historic journey and charted strategies for mobilising capital toward Africa’s infrastructure needs in the coming years.

Governor Soludo was lauded for his pivotal role in the corporation’s inception, with speakers noting that his original blueprint and advocacy transformed the AFC from a conceptual idea into a continent-wide financial powerhouse.

As then-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Soludo’s vision for an African-led multilateral financial institution catalyzed the creation of the AFC, which has since evolved into a critical vehicle for bridging Africa’s infrastructure gap.

The retreat featured discussions on the importance of strong leadership and cross-sector collaboration, emphasizing that the AFC’s success is a testament to what can be achieved when African leaders design and lead their own institutions.

The gathering concluded with a renewed commitment to scale the AFC’s impact, ensuring that its founding blueprint continues to adapt to the evolving economic landscape of 21st-century Africa.

Founded in 2007, the AFC has grown into a leading financial institution, mobilizing multi-billion-dollar investments across the continent to support Africa’s infrastructure development.