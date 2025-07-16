Soludo Has Edge Over Other Candidates In Anambra Guber Race – Ogene

Immediate past Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, has said that among the 16 candidates contesting the November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra State, Governor Charles Soludo stands out as the candidate with the highest chances of victory.

Ogene attributed Soludo’s advantage to his administration’s achievements in infrastructural development, which he said have transformed many parts of the state in less than four years.

“Soludo has done remarkably well in terms of infrastructure. He hit the ground running because he understands that the only way to earn a second term is through performance, and he has been doing just that,” Ogene said.

He also commended the healthy competition among the various candidates and parties, noting that Anambra State has a long-standing tradition of peaceful and democratic politics.

“The governorship race in Anambra has been very peaceful, and that’s what Anambra is known for. Everything here is contested, even at the village level. That’s democracy in action, and we are building a true democratic culture in this state,” he said.

Ogene dismissed speculations about possible electoral malpractice, insisting that rigging is minimal in Anambra compared to other states.

“Elections in Anambra are 80 percent free, fair, and democratic. The incumbent knows this, which is why he has been working from day one. He understands that it won’t be a walkover,” he said.

He added that many residents across the state have witnessed visible improvements in road infrastructure, electricity, and development projects, especially in Awka, the state capital.

“In Awka, which used to be neglected, people are now saying ‘Soludo is working.’ There’s interconnectivity in roads and improved power supply. Communities that never thought development would reach them are now celebrating,” Ogene stated.

He emphasized that the people of Anambra reward performance, and Soludo’s development record gives him a clear advantage.

“In our culture, if you perform well, the reward is reelection or a higher responsibility. That’s what we are seeing today. Soludo has a clear mileage over and above other candidates,” he concluded.