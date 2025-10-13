Soludo Hails Keystone Bank For Renovating School Blocks In Anambra

Anambra State governor, Dr Charles Soludo, has commended Keystone Bank for its unwavering commitment to educational development in the state and across Nigeria.

Governor Soludo gave the commendation during the commissioning and handover ceremony of a fully renovated and equipped block of classrooms, administrative building, school hall, and science laboratories donated by Keystone Bank to St. Jude Secondary School, Ihiala, Anambra State, on Saturday.

The project, executed under the bank’s Educational Support Initiative, forms part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to enhance learning standards and provide students with a more conducive environment.

Addressing the crowd at the event, an elated Governor Soludo praised the bank for its contribution to the growth of education in Anambra and for demonstrating what he called “a true spirit of partnership between the private sector and Government.”

He noted that his administration has continued and will continue to prioritise education and health, describing them as “the twin pillars of development and human capital growth.”

According to the Governor, “I sincerely appreciate Keystone Bank for this great feat. Without education, no nation can make meaningful progress. What Keystone Bank has done today truly touched my heart.

“Our focus is to build schools that are not only functional but inspiring. Education transforms lives, shapes the future, and drives innovation. By investing in our children, we are investing in the future of Anambra and Nigeria.

“Education remains the foundation upon which our society stands. Every classroom we build, every child we empower, and every teacher we support brings us one step closer to the prosperous and enlightened Anambra of our dreams,” he added.

“Thank you, Keystone Bank, and your management, chairman, and managing director, for investing in the future of our state. This is the kind of partnership we need to drive our vision of a liveable and prosperous homeland,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Keystone Bank, Lady Dr Ada Chukwudozie, said the bank remains committed to fostering social and educational progress across Nigeria.

“At Keystone Bank, we believe that true progress begins in the classroom. By renovating and equipping these school facilities, we are investing in the minds that will define tomorrow’s Nigeria,” she said.

“Education is not just about buildings or infrastructure; it is about creating an environment where dreams can grow, ideas can flourish, and young people can realise their full potential. That is why we continue to invest in initiatives that empower students and support teachers.”

“This project is a testament to our belief that the private sector has a vital role to play in nation-building. When we all come together, governments, businesses, and communities, we can create lasting change that uplifts generations.”

“We are proud to be part of Anambra State’s education story, and we remain committed to supporting similar transformative projects across Nigeria,” Dr Chukwudozie added.

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank, Mr. Hassan Imam, emphasized the bank’s dedication to education as a cornerstone of national development.

He noted that the school project was part of the bank’s contribution to supporting the numerous achievements of the state governor in the education sector.

“Education stands as the very foundation of a thriving society. It cultivates intellect, expands opportunity, and equips the next generation of leaders to shape the future.

“At Keystone Bank, we believe that investing in education is one of the most powerful ways to contribute to national progress.

“This project reflects our deep commitment to supporting government efforts in transforming education, especially in communities where it matters most. We are proud to partner with the Anambra State Government in nurturing the next generation of leaders.

“To the students, it is our hope that within these walls, you will dream big, study hard, and strive for excellence. The future of Nigeria is in your hands, and we are confident that with the right education and guidance, you will achieve great things.

“To the principal and staff, this is your facility. Use it responsibly, maintain it with pride, and let it inspire excellence for years to come. We are confident that with the right education and guidance, you will achieve great things,” Mr Imam said.

Among those who joined the governor at the event were senior government officials, including the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma Udeh; Anambra State Commissioner for Industry, Mr Christian Udechukwu; the Member representing Ihiala Constituency, Rt. Hon. Pascal Agbodike; members of the House of Representatives; special assistants to the governor; HRH Igwe Thomas Ikenna Amuta Obidiegwu, Oluoha and Clan Head of Ihiala; the Chairman and Caretaker of Ihiala LGA, Engr. Anayo Orjiakor and community leaders.