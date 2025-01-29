Soludo Goes Tough On Crimes With Unveiling Of Agunechemba, Anambra’s ‘Dogs Of War’

Share

In a move to stem the spate of killings and other crimes in Anambra State, Governor Charles Soludo, recently launched what has been tagged: ‘Udo Ga Gachi Security Operations’, with an enabling law, called ‘Agunechemba’. OKEY MADUFORO reports on this new development

Unveiling

Recently the imposing Awka International Conference Centre in the capital of Anambra State played host to a number of the elites, business magnets, government officials and others who came in their numbers to witness the formal unveiling of a new security initiative, ‘Udo Ga Gachi Security Operations’ by Governor Charles Soludo.

Also on the same day the 2025 Anambra State Homeland Security Bill, otherwise known as ‘Agunechemba’, was signed into law by the governor. Speaking at the occasion, Soludo placed a N5 million bounty on the head of each unknown gunman on the run following the recent mass killings in the state.

The governor also revived the use of the 1980s popular phrase of ‘Boys Oyeh’ – a slogan that was used to fight and defeat the criminals that years back held Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of the state and the Eastern region, in its throes. He disclosed that the newly created security outfit has recruited and trained 2,000 more vigilant operatives to join the already existing personnel in the area.

This is as he said: “The state Agunechemba is a strong strike/intervention force that will be agile and mobile, underscoring that effective kinetic architecture will require a simultaneous interplay of bottom-up and top-bottom forces. “Today, we launched a special intervention force code named: ‘Operation Udo Ga-Achi’ which translates to ‘Operation Peace Shall Prevail’.

This special intervention, as an emergency action, complements regular policing by scaling up intelligence gathering, reward whistleblowers, enhance rapid response, and urgently root out the criminals from any/ every camp in Anambra State. “We are investing heavily in logistical support.

We are unveiling some 200 vehicles made fit for the purpose to aid operations and many more will be procured soon. “This special force will have some 2,000 personnel; police, army, navy, civil defence, DSS, Agunechemba, plus other special forces. We are mainstreaming technology. “Let’s begin the implementation of the Homeland Security law immediately.

We call on all communities (traditional rulers, president-generals, etc.) to read the law and set up the relevant security governance structures urgently. We plan to start paying monthly security support/ grants to communities to augment their investment in security.” Soludo further stated:

“The Mayors of respective local governments should also act urgently. We will work with the Commissioner of Police and DSS to identify the top 10 LGAs with a history of violent crimes. As communicated to the DPOs and Area Commanders, we will pay a monthly bonus of N10 million for every month that any of these LGAs records zero violent crimes.”

Litany of battles

Upper Iweka, the melting pot of Onitsha commercial city, Awada town in Idemili North Local Government Area down to Onitsha South LGA among others in the past were all bastion of crimes, with various degrees of crimes recorded, making the residents and visitors to live in perpetual fear.

In order to complement the efforts of the state security apparatuses in stemming the growing tide of crimes, the former Governor of the state, late Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, birthed Bakassi Boys, who were dreaded for their ruthless manner in bringing the situation under control.

When former Governor Dr Chris Ngige came on scene, he too resorted to using what was allegedly known as exbandits, recording unprecedented results. While under the regime of Mr Peter Obi, kidnapping business became fashionable as top businessmen and women became targets.

The hoodlums at the motor parks took on Peter Obi’s administration, which resulted in the ‘shoot on sight’ order by the then governor to checkmate the gangs.

Era of cannibalism/orchestrated killings

It all started like the usual separatists movement for the Republic of Biafra occasioned by the agitations of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. A new dimension was introduced with the introduction of cannibalism onto the scene as people were killed and their remains consumed for money rituals.

A total of nine local government areas were under the stronghold of several gangs operating under the guise of fighting for Biafra. Even their Diaspora sponsors who came home became victims, paying with their lives and their freedom while the unlucky ones paid the supreme price with their bodies decimated.

One of the most pathetic situations then was that of a couple who were set for their traditional marriage and the man butchered before his wife while she was later gang-raped for days before she was also butchered. The couple were discovered to be members of the Nigerian Army, a reason that was adduced for their brute murder by the gang.

At some points, political campaign rallies, for instance, in Anambra South Senatorial District, could not hold for fear of the marauds. Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Obiora Agbasimelo’s body is yet to be found since the last governorship election in the state after being kidnapped on his way to a campaign rally.

At the home town of Soludo in Isuofia, an unknown gang stormed the Town Hall killing policemen and kidnapping a serving commissioner, who was later released.

Even after the election, police stations became targets as they were burnt and their armouries looted while some security personnel lost their lives during those operations.

The legislator representing Soludo’s constituency in the state House of Assembly, Okey Okoye, was beheaded after he was kidnaped and his severed head was found in another town

. In the last three months, the security challenges in Anambra State has become worrisome to the point that one cannot separate cult killings, and land related killings from the real activities of the known gunmen.

Arms are said to be in the hands of nonstate actors who use them at will, sending innocent people to their early graves. A number of communities in Awka, the capital city of the state, such as Amanuke, Urum, Amansea, Obaofemili Mgbakwu, Ebenebe, and Ugbenu among others are now said to be no-go areas.

Soludo’s home grown solution

In December last year Soludo announced the formation of ‘Operation Udo Ga Gachi Security Operations’, stating that this January it would be unveiled.

The aim is to checkmate and set the state free from all forms of criminality and criminal groups. He had already procured 163 operational vehicles and recruited more personnel for the task of flushing out criminals from the state.

Twenty four hours to the launching of ‘Operation Udo Ga Di (Peace must reign)’, about eight suspected gunmen were neutralised along Ufuma – Ogbunka communities in Orumba North and South LGAs. Confirming this development, a member of the Joint Task Force on Security, who gave his name as Paulinus Uchendu, said:

“We did not wait for the launch of the operation to strike and those criminals follow a path way through the bush linking to Ogbunka town to cause trouble and we got an Intel on that with the newly procured security gadgets by the system government to trail them and since after the killing of five or their members at Ufuma they have started relocating to other places without knowing that they are being followed.”

Uchendu also confirmed that two camps of the gunmen have been smashed and dislodged, adding that several of them fled with bullet wounds.

“There are camps and makeshift homes where they operate from and because of the sustained operations in the area we were able to identify them and we struck and got them while many of them fled with wounds,” he said. Also speaking, the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga, noted that:

“We shall be recording more positive results in the near future and we express our gratitude to the Anambra State government for the assistance to the sister security organisations and let me reiterate that it is war without end for crimes and criminality in Anambra State.”

It is expected that across the political parties and loyalties the recent launch of ‘Operation Udo Ga Chi’ needs the contributions of all stakeholders in the polity given the nature of security challenges in Anambra State. Immediate past Vice President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene echoed this submission.

“Yes in a democratic setting people are free to play and talk politics but as it stands now this is a security matter that affects all of us and I urge those in other political parties to join hands with Governor Charles Soludo to save our state.

“It doesn’t stop at granting press conferences and talking on the net but a joint action because it affects everyone including those in politics. “Let us come together to protect our state and let everyone go back to his hometown to talk to the youths in their respective villages and hamlets about that.”

Chairman, Anambra Patriots For Soludo (APS), Chief Ejiamatu Damian Enekwechi, also spoke in the same vein, calling for a collective responsibility of all and sundry in the process.

“We have played enough politics with issues of insecurity and now is the time to act and not grandstanding,” he said adding: “Let all political parties make input on this Agunechemba security operations and let us make it work.”

Former Governor Chris Ngige in his time adopted both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to fighting insecurity in Anambra State. Ngige recommended these tactics, noting that these measures worked for him. He also challenged the leaders and opinion moulders and stakeholders to buy into this project for the safety of their home state.

Share

Please follow and like us: