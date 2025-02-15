Soludo, Gen. Olatoye reaffirm commitment to fighting insecurity

Share

Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has commended the Nigerian Army for its unwavering commitment to the fight against insecurity.

Soludo gave the commendation while receiving the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major-General Thomas Olatoye and his entourage, at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

In a statement by Christian Aburime, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Soludo lauded the military’s role in reclaiming eight local government areas previously overrun by non-state actors when he assumed office.

He emphasised that his administration is advancing to the next phase of security reforms with the newly enacted Homeland Security Laws.

“The security of the people is our utmost priority,” Soludo stated.

“We recognise the vital role of the military in maintaining peace and stability and deeply appreciate their dedication.”

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to strengthening security partnerships, he pledged continued collaboration with the Nigerian Army to tackle crime and protect communities.

In his speech, General Olatoye described the visit as an operational assessment of the division’s readiness and strategic initiatives.

He praised Governor Soludo’s decisive actions on security.

“Our mission is to consolidate the existing peaceful environment,” the GOC stated.

“We will work closely with Agunaechemba to ensure security in the state.”

Expressing confidence in Soludo’s leadership, he urged citizens to support security efforts and emphasised the importance of non-kinetic approaches to maintaining peace.

