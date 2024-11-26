New Telegraph

Soludo Felicitates Prince Eze On 76th Birthday

Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has congratulated Prince Engr. Arthur Eze on his 76th birthday, describing him as a great son of Ndigbo, an outstanding business mogul, and a role model worthy of emulation.

Soludo also applauds Engr. Eze’s philanthropic activities have positively impacted the lives of the less privileged in society, especially his immediate community and the country in general.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Soludo affirmed that the tycoon’s generosity and selflessness demonstrate his commitment to improving the well-being of the Anambra people, a legacy that will always be remembered.

While felicitating the celebrant on this memorable day, Governor Soludo, on behalf of the government and people of  Anambra State, prays that God should continue to bless him with good health, happiness, and long life, as well as in his business undertakings.

