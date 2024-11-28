Soludo Felicitates Arthur Eze At 76

Share

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo yesterday congratulated Prince Arthur Eze on his 76th birthday. He described him as a great son of Ndigbo, and a role model worthy of emulation.

Soludo also applauded Eze’s philanthropic activities that have positively impacted the lives of the underprivileged in society, especially his immediate community and the country in general.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Soludo affirmed that the tycoon’s generosity and selflessness demonstrate his commitment to improving the well-being of the Anambra people, a legacy that will always be remembered.

While felicitating the celebrant on this memorable day, the governor prayed that God should continue to bless him with good health, happiness, and long life, as well as in his business undertakings.

