Soludo Encourages Anambra Manufacturers, Importers, Exporters On More Effort Towards Production For Export

Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State has said his administration has a huge agenda of encouraging production for export.

The gave the assurance during a Business Roundtable with manufacturers, importers, and exporters in Anambra State.

The event which had the theme; From Import to Industrialization for Export, was held at the International Convention Centre, Awka.

The roundtable session was organized to ascertain the challenges facing manufacturers, importers, and exporters with a view to solving them.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Soludo said that the meeting was called for the government to know what it can do to assist investors and their partners in investing in the state.

The Governor also, promised that reforms are on course to make sure that the processes for approvals in ANSIPPA are sped up without bottlenecks, pointing out that his government is also taking a second look at facilities in the agency to ensure the existence of “multi doors” for easier access by prospective investors.

“He also cited the present administration’s huge agenda in agriculture including the palm and coconut revolution which will ultimately create a new ecosystem around the state.

Prof. Soludo revealed that the government is building up its land bank, pointing out that they are also making efforts to ensure that the processing time for acquiring land C of O gets down to 72 hours.

“While assuring that the government will create road markings to differentiate red zones from free Zones for motorists, he stated that the government will address the issue of abuses by ARTMA officials including taking another look at their fines, though bearing in mind that what they are doing is for the overall interest of the public.

He also, noted that discussion is ongoing to explore the possibility of generating captive power using gas, promising that by December, Upper Iweka will wear a new look and become the safest place, to make Anambra a true investment destination”. He said.

“The event which was organized by the Ministry of Industry led by its Commissioner, Mr. Christian Udechukwu who revealed the government’s vested interest in attracting more investors to develop the state and achieve more growth trajectories.

“The Speaker, raised issues militating against them to include Monday sit-home, bad roads in and around Onitsha, Nnewi, especially Owerri Road and some part Nnewi Industrial roads difficulty in processing VISA, difficulty in procurement of C of O, insecurity, touting, revival of the Onitsha Seaport, among others.

They suggested that the government look into insecurity and erect CCTVs at Upper Iweka, Bridge Head, Borromeo, Nkpor Junction, and other entry points in Nnewi and its environs, establishment of integrated trade platform, facilitated by the state, provision incentives for more people to go into industrialization, creation of a contributory scheme for manufacturers for greater impact.

“Other suggestions were opening up Ogbunike to Oze road, to ease traffic pressure on New Market road, among others.

The event was attended by Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Staff to the Governor, and some members of Anambra State Executive Council, among many other business moguls.