Soludo-Ekwunife Face Off: Lawyer Seeks Amendment Of Oaths Act

A legal practitioner, Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja, has urged the Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC) to urgently amend the Oaths Act, 1963, to reflect modern realities and incorporate religious items such as the Bible and the Blessed Sacrament.

In an open letter addressed to the Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Jaja argued that the existing law, which commenced on October 1, 1963, is outdated and no longer resonates with the moral and cultural values of contemporary Nigeria.

According to him, at the time of its enactment, moral uprightness in Nigeria was generally higher, and citizens’ words were widely accepted as their bond. However, he noted that the current rise in falsehood, misinformation and moral decline demands a reform of the oath-taking process.

The call comes in the wake of a heated public quarrel between the wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, and Senator Uche Ekwunife.

In the said dispute, Mrs. Soludo reportedly challenged Senator Ekwunife to swear an oath of fidelity and chastity before the Blessed Sacrament and the Bible, instead of relying on the statutory provisions of the Oaths Act.

Quoting Mrs. Soludo’s challenge, Jaja noted, “Since Uche Ekwunife claims to be a converted Catholic, I challenge her for both of us to swear an oath of fidelity and chastity at any Cathedral in front of the Blessed Sacrament… We should also add the Bible with the Sacrament” Dr. Jaja argued that such references to religious objects highlight a growing public perception that statutory oaths alone may not be sufficient to deter falsehood or dishonesty.

He emphasized that the Oaths Act, which provides the legal framework for affirmations, oaths of allegiance, and judicial oaths, must be reviewed to “incorporate more widely recognized religious beliefs, reflect Nigeria’s pluralistic society and contemporary realities, as well as enhance public confidence in oath-taking as a safeguard for truthfulness and accountability”.

The open letter further provided a summary of the Act’s provisions, including its scope, forms of oaths, administration procedures, and the officials authorized to administer them.

Dr. Jaja concluded by calling on the NLRC to initiate reform processes that will make the Oaths Act more relevant and effective in today’s Nigeria.