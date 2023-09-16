Soludo Dismisses Rift With Resigned Commissioner

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has dismissed reports that his Commissioner for Finance, Mr Ifeatu Onejeme resigned his position because of a face-off between him.

Governor Soludo, however, that the resignation of Onejeme was due to family challenges, lamenting that it is a huge loss to the government and people of Anambra state.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, Soludo said, ‘Those reports in the social media are unfounded and of no effect because the Commissioner explained why he has to resign and that is principally due to family challenges”

‘He had a fruitful and healthy relationship with the Governor and infact the Governor said it is a huge loss to the government and people of Anambra state”

“Mr Ifeatu Onejeme has also previously served as Commissioner during the Obiano’s administration ”

“While accepting his resignation, Governor Soludo commended his meritorious service to the government and the people of Anambra State”

“Governor Soludo wrote: “On behalf of the government and great people of Anambra State, I wish to express our gratitude for your commitment, professionalism and great service to Anambra State over the past nine and half years as Commissioner.”

“I particularly appreciate your services over the past year and five months as you worked diligently to facilitate a seamless transition from the previous administration to the current one.”

“While we will miss your services, I appreciate your personal and family circumstances that warrant the resignation. Here is wishing you success in your future endeavours and hope that you will continue to avail your services in the development of Anambra/Nigeria in other spheres. With all best wishes”

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake has been directed by Governor Soludo to oversee the Ministry of Finance until a substantive Commissioner is nominated to take over the Ministry” he said.