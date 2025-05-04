Soludo Dismisses Defection Rumors

Share

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has dispelled rumors suggesting his imminent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent working visit to the State.

Soludo made this clarification on Sunday during a thanksgiving ceremony held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, Fegge, Onitsha South Local Government Area, in honour of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Barrister Sylvester Ezeokenwa.

He reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to APGA, stating that the party remains the true home of progressives in Nigeria and Anambra in particular.

“APGA is the first registered progressive political party in Nigeria since 2002, and it remains our own,” Soludo declared.

“Under APGA, we’ve seen unprecedented development in Anambra. From Mr. Peter Obi to Chief Willie Obiano, and now under my administration, progress is evident.”

The governor emphasized that APGA and Anambra are inseparable: “Anambra is APGA, and APGA is Anambra — as simple as that. There’s no going anywhere. It’s APGA all the way.”

Soludo further asserted that even after completing his eight-year tenure, another APGA governor would succeed him.

“After my tenure, another progressive governor will emerge under the platform of APGA. That’s the future we are building,” he affirmed.

Earlier in an emotional address, APGA National Chairman Sylvester Ezeokenwa broke down in tears as he recounted the prolonged legal and political battles surrounding the party’s national leadership.

“I thank God Almighty for today and everyone who played a role in helping me retain my position as National Chairman,” Ezeokenwa said, visibly moved.

“I remain eternally grateful to Governor Soludo, who stood by me throughout the fight and litigation.”

He became particularly emotional while mentioning personal challenges during the crisis.

“There was a time my father fell ill three times. My spiritual father, Bishop Jonas Benson, and Rev. Fr. Ezeoke were there all the way,” he recalled, pausing to wipe away tears.

“My father, who couldn’t be here today due to illness, asked me to greet you, Governor Soludo, and thank you for standing by our family,” he added.

The event, which drew dignitaries, party faithful, and religious leaders, underscored APGA’s internal resilience and Soludo’s reaffirmed leadership within the party.

