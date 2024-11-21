Soludo Directs Closure Of All Schools In Nnewi Ahead Of Sen Ubah’s Burial

Share

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on Thursday ordered the closure of schools in Nnewi for a week over concerns of possible violence during the burial of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Governor Soludo’s directive was contained in a circular dated November 21, instructing all principals to close schools in the Nnewi zone until Tuesday next week.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that some non-state actors had previously threatened to disrupt the state if Ubah’s burial proceeded without addressing certain unresolved issues.

The burial is scheduled for Friday, November 22 in Umuanuka village, Otolo Nnewi.

READ ALSO

“Good morning Parents, please the above information is from the Commissioner of Education, day students should not come to school till Tuesday next week.

“Good evening Noble Principals!!!

“I am directed to inform you to close all schools in Nnewi Zone on Thursday 21/11/2024 and Friday 22/11/2024.

“Please circulate this information on your school WhatsApp groups and inform parents of your students.

“Try your best to find proper channels of reaching these students so that they would not be found wandering on the streets with their school uniforms.

“ Remain blessed and stay safe !!!” the statement reads.

Share

Please follow and like us: