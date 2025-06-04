Soludo Denies Inviting Native Doctors For Election Divination

Share

Governor Charles Soludo has dismissed claims that he invited native doctors to perform divinations regarding his chances in the upcoming November 8 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

A viral video showing an alleged native doctor performing rituals at the Government House in Awka had sparked speculation that the governor had recruited spiritual help to boost his electoral chances.

In a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, the governor clarified that the video was taken during a recent visit by Anambra-based content creators and was completely misrepresented.

“For the interest of the general public, the video clip being maliciously circulated and misrepresented as evidence of native doctor consultation was recorded during an official government meeting with content creators,” the statement said.

The session, according to Aburime, was facilitated by the Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, and was aimed at fostering collaboration between the state government and the creative industry as part of Soludo’s commitment to developing Anambra’s creative economy.

“During the interactive session, content creators were encouraged to showcase their talents, ask questions, and share concerns about the industry. One of the content creators performed a native doctor skit— a common genre in Nigerian entertainment— purely for comic relief,” he said.

Aburime noted that it was disappointing that political opponents had chosen to misrepresent a harmless entertainment performance to spread misinformation and stir public controversy.

“Governor Soludo has never and will never engage in such frivolous consultations. His focus remains on the sustainable development of Anambra, particularly through investments in the creative economy as a key part of the state’s economic diversification strategy,” the statement added.

The public was also urged to verify information before sharing or amplifying it and to reject malicious narratives designed to mislead and distract.

