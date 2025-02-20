Soludo Delivers New General Hospital With Modern Facilities For Okpoko Community

Share

Governor Charles Soludo has built a new general hospital with modern facilities for Okpoko community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, in fulfillment of the promise made before he came into office.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Christian Aburime, Dr. Chinasa Eze, from the Ophthalmologist Unit of the Okpoko General Hospital, affirmed that the governor has equipped the eyecare division with facilities to improve the sight of the people in the community.

Additionally, free antenatal service for pregnant women have been approved for the women of the community. This comes on the heels of Governor Soludo’s recent award as the best-performing governor in primary healthcare delivery in the Southeast and Nigeria overall.

The prestigious awards were presented by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the United Nations Children and Education Fund (UNICEF).

The governor in his infrastructural drive to revamp the healthcare sector has upgraded primary healthcare centres and constructed five new general hospitals, equipping them with firstrate facilities and skilled personnel for efficient, affordable, and quality healthcare services.

To further enhance the sector, the governor employed 1,000 health workers, including doctors, nurses, consultants, pharmacists, and medical laboratory technicians, and introduced telemedicine for efficient healthcare solutions.

Anambra received a total of $1,200,000, for the awards, $500,000 for the feat in the Southeast, and $700,000 for overall excellence in the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge. Governor Soludo’s innovative leadership also has earned Anambra the fourth position in the evaluation of BudgIT’s State of States 2024 Report.

