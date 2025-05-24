Soludo Decries Tussle For VC Position At Ojukwu University

Share

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has expressed concern over the ongoing tussle for the position of Vice Chancellor at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam.

Describing the contest as typical of academic institutions, Soludo emphasized that it should not derail the university’s focus on teaching, learning, and academic excellence.

Speaking during the convocation ceremony of the university, where the First Lady, Dr. Nonye Soludo, was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Science in Food and Nutrition, the governor urged all parties involved to prioritize unity and progress.

“This is who we are in the university — such disagreements are always there,” Soludo said. “Let’s not be so disagreeable that we lose sight of the ball. I call on the management, staff, Senate, and congregation to come together.”

He noted his confidence in the Chairman of the university’s Governing Council and assured that, under the Council’s guidance, the institution would continue to thrive.

Speaking on the delayed appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor, Soludo explained his decision to refrain from endorsing the Acting Vice Chancellor, who is also one of the candidates vying for the position.

“I have resisted expressing confidence in the Acting Vice Chancellor because she is a contestant. I urge the Governing Council to hasten the selection process and submit three names to me by the end of June. If I receive the names today, I will appoint the substantive Vice Chancellor the following day,” he stated.

Responding to her conferment, Dr. Nonye Soludo expressed gratitude and reaffirmed her commitment to promoting healthy living.

“With this award comes a renewed dedication to the Healthy Living initiative. I hope this partnership continues to flourish to the glory of God,” she said.

Earlier, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kate Omenugha, highlighted the university’s unique achievement of maintaining an uninterrupted academic calendar for the past ten years.

“We remain one of the few universities in Nigeria with a decade of uninterrupted academic sessions. This is a legacy we proudly uphold,” she said, adding that the university has also established a “Healthy Living Garden” in honor of the First Lady’s advocacy.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, praised Governor Soludo for his unwavering commitment to advancing education as the foundation of societal development.

