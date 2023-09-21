Soludo Declares Free Education From Nursery To JSS 3 For Public Schools

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has announced free education for public schools from nursery school to Junior Secondary School 3.

Soludo made this declaration while on a visit to Premier Primary School Obosi and Ado Girls Security School Onitsha on |Thursday, September 21.

Before now public schools in the State were paying tuition-free and all manner of levies were indiscriminately imposed on the pupils in virtually all the schools in the State

For instance, pupils in JSS1 to JSS3 were paying as much as N5,000 to N8,000 depending on the school levies while pupils in SSS1 to SSS3 were also paying between N8,000 to N12,000 as levies/charges depending on the school. While those in primary school pay as much as N2,000 in levies as well

Today, with the swift intervention of Governor Soludo, aside from being tuition-free, all manner of levies from nursery to primary six have been completely abolished in all public schools

In the same vein, all manner of levies in JSS1 to JSS3 which range between N5,000 to N8,000 have also been completely abolished in public schools.

Meanwhile, levies in SSS1 to SSS2 which hitherto were between N8,000 to N12,000 have now been drastically reduced to N5,000. No pupil in this category will pay above the stipulated amount of N5,000. This amount will however be used as operational cost for the school among other support from the state government

The implication from the foregoing clearly shows that, pupils in Nursery to Primary schools, as well as JSS1 to JSS3 students will no longer pay any form of fee or levy in Anambra schools starting from the 2023/2024 academic session.

Students in SSS1 to SSS3 will not pay more than five thousand naira.

While speaking, Governor Soludo said that the constitution of Nigeria requires the government in Nigeria to as soon as it is practicable, offer free primary or secondary education.

The Governor stressed that among the four categories of schools in the state, government-run public schools are the least in terms of infrastructure and otherwise, saying that by this announcement, his administration will begin a massive revolution to bring out public education to be a model in the education sector.

He assured that the government will be investing and rebuilding infrastructure in the schools in the coming weeks and months. He equally promised to roll out his government’s full agenda for the education sector in the coming days

Professor Soludo also emphasized that his administration will begin to use education as an opportunity equaliser. He described education as not just the future but the present, saying that the big agenda is to mainstream education as the foundation.

The Governor added that Anambra state has the highest concentration of the most entrepreneurial people in Africa, pointing out that unless children are given access to qualitative education, the future is uncertain.

He noted that his interest is not only in the learning outcomes but that he would be directly involved in the entire process. He appealed to the communities to get involved in building a good educational system that would benefit their children. Governor Soludo also promised to pay the fees for SSS1 to SSS3 of Ado Girls for the first term only.

The Head Teacher of Premier Primary School, Mrs Udoji Vivian and the Principal of Ado Girls Secondary School, Mrs Chineke Okocha, highlighted some of the challenges facing their respective schools to the Governor which he promised to look into.