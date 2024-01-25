Soludo Debunks Reports Sacking Igwe Achebe As Anambra Traditional Council Chair

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has dismissed reports that he has sacked the Chairman of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Coun- cil, Dr Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe. Soludo rescinded the suspension of the Traditional Rulers of Igwe Felix Ekemezie Ebelendu of Aguluezechukwu, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu of Ojoto as well as Igwe Damian Ezeani of Neni communities.

Against the touting reports of dropping Igwe Achebe as Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council, the governor stated that the number of members of the Traditional Rulers Council has been enlarged from 52 members at their monthly meetings to include other Monarchs in the state.

According to the release by the Press Secretary to Governor Charles Soludo, it stated that the Traditional Rulers of the Ojoto community and the Obi Of Onitsha Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe endorsed the resolution of the meeting held at the Governor’s lodge Amawbia for the expansion of the membership of the Council which incidentally had in attendance Traditional Rulers from more than thirty royal members.

The release reads in part: “About 94 Traditional Rulers were in attendance despite the short notice. At the meeting, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, CFR, in his opening remark strongly reaffirmed the unalloyed solidarity and support of the Traditional Rulers for the government of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo and assured the government that the Traditional Rulers stand ready to partner with the government in all its efforts to transform Anambra into a livable and prosperous homeland.”