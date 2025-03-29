New Telegraph

March 29, 2025
Soludo Congratulates Tinubu At 73

Soludo Sympathise With Anambra Market Fire Victims

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Saturday joined other political leaders to congratulate President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the Governor described President Tinubu’s birthday as a time to celebrate a life dedicated to service, vision, and national progress.

He noted that Tinubu’s leadership, built on political experience, strategic thinking, and patriotism, will continue to inspire hope for a better Nigeria.

Governor Soludo also appreciated Tinubu’s support towards the development of  Anambra State

Soludo said, “The President’s inclusive approach to governance and willingness to partner with subnational entities for national progress reflect his belief in a Nigeria that works for all.

“I wish President Bola Tinubu a very pleasant birthday celebration, with prayers for his continued strength, wisdom, and good health to steer our nation toward greater stability, economic growth, and shared prosperity.”

