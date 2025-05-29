Soludo Congratulates Gov Abiodun On His 65th Birthday

Share

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has extended warm congratulations to His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, CON, Governor of Ogun State and Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Soludo commended Governor Abiodun for his significant contributions to the governance and development of Ogun State and the Southern Nigeria region.

He highlighted Abiodun’s leadership, patriotism, and dedication, which have inspired unity and progress within the region and across Nigeria.

Governor Soludo, who serves as Deputy Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, affirmed that he has personally witnessed Governor Abiodun’s tireless resolve and collaborative spirit—qualities that exemplify true leadership.

Governor Soludo celebrates this milestone with his brother and colleague, praying for his continued strength, good health, and wisdom as he navigates future challenges in advancing progress and prosperity for the people and the nation.

