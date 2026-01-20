New Telegraph

January 20, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Soludo Congratulates Anyaoku…

Soludo Congratulates Anyaoku At 93rd Birthday

Impending Tsunami In Soludo's Cabinet

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has conveyed his earnest congratulations to a world-renowned diplomat and revered national patriot, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON, on the occasion of his 93rd birthday.

Governor Soludo extolled Chief Anyaoku as an eminent patriarch of diplomacy, a statesman of global reckoning, and a national treasure whose life’s work has brought immense pride to Nigeria and, in particular, to his beloved Anambra State.

His illustrious tenure as the third Commonwealth Secretary-General remains a masterclass in international leadership, conflict resolution, and the steadfast advocacy for democracy, human rights, and sustainable development.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Across the world’s stage, he embodied the finest values of our homeland: wisdom, integrity, and an uncompromising loyalty to the common good.

The Governor added that at home, Chief Anyaoku continues to be an inspirational exemplar of intellectual rigour, principled guidance, and patriotic devotion. His counsel, borne of profound experience and deep love for selfless service, remains an invaluable asset in our collective quest for a progressive Anambra and a united Nigeria.

Thus, Governor Soludo heartily congratulates Chief Emeka Anyaoku on his 93rd birthday, celebrating not just his gift of aging gracefully, but the extraordinary impact and legacy he has bequeathed to Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

The Governor wishes Chief Anyaoku continued excellent health, enduring fulfilment, and profound peace in the years ahead,” he added.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Weeldrop Petroleum Expands Footprint In Ibadan, Commissions Jericho Branch
Read Next

Osun: Court Directs Police To Ensure Cleric, Son’s Appearance Over Alleged Libel