Soludo Confirms Prof Omenugha As Substantive VC Of Ojukwu University

After over one year as the Acting Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has confirmed Prof Kate Omenugha Substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution.

This development has put to rest a litany of horse trading among over eight aspirants to the position, which had in the past unsettled the landscape of the University.

Soludo had at the last Convocation ceremony of the University, appealed for calm, urging aspirants to the position to see the contest as a family affair and directed the Committee in charge of the screening and the Governing Council of the institution selection led by Prof Chidi Odinkalu to ensure that the best three candidates are presented to his office for appointment.

According to a statement by the Press Secretary to Gov Charles Soludo, Mr Christian Aburime, the appointment letter was presented to the Omenugha by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu.

“The formal appointment letter was presented to Professor Omenugha by Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the State Government, at a ceremony held at the Light House in Awka”

“Professor Omenugha’s confirmation follows her exemplary performance during her tenure as Acting Vice Chancellor, a period characterised by positive institutional changes and visionary leadership that has positioned COOU for greater academic excellence and innovation”

Aburime noted that the selection of Omenugha came through the statutory processes and laid down guidelines for the selection of a Vice Chancellor.

“The appointment comes after a rigorous interview process, demonstrating the Governor’s commitment to merit-based appointments and ensuring the university continues to thrive under experienced and capable leadership”

“Speaking on the appointment, Governor Soludo emphasised his administration’s dedication to educational excellence and the strategic importance of strong leadership in Anambra State’s institutions of higher learning”

“The Governor also expressed confidence that Professor Omenugha’s proven track record and innovative approach will drive COOU to new heights of academic achievement and institutional development”

“Professor Omenugha brings extensive academic and administrative experience to her new role, having demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities during her acting tenure. Her vision for the university aligns with the state government’s broader educational transformation agenda”

“As Governor Soludo wishes Professor Omenugha a successful tenure and assures her of full support by the state government, the university community and stakeholders have also welcomed the appointment, expressing optimism about the continued growth and development of the institution under Professor Omenugha’s leadership,” he concluded.