Soludo Condemns Inhuman Treatment Of Suspected Revenue Tout

The Anambra State Government has expressed disappointment over the inhuman treatment meted on one Mr Wilfred Ezike by some members of the State -Anti-Touting Squad (SASA) two days ago. The victim in the viral video was seen being tortured by the operatives with baton which badly damaged his two legs despite his pleading in pain.

According to a release by the Commissioner for Homeland Matters, Chief Chikodi Anarah he said; “I have been alerted of a viral video on the arrest and manhandling of one Wilfred Ezike, also known as Mgbiligba by SASA operatives.” “I really feel bad that an incident of that nature took place. I felt bad all through the day since somebody posted the video to me.

“It is true that some people are unrepentantly committed to various criminalities on the basis of which innocent citizens remain in miserable conditions running their legitimate day to day life, but we must handle human beings according to prescriptions of the law, no matter their offence. “Our government is law abiding, and that is why we must fish out the SASA operatives involved in the incident under reference and punish them accordingly.

“It is also true that we are resolute to stamp out, ‘agberos,’ but that must happen within the confines of the laws of the land. Interestingly, people have been commenting and reacting. “This shows life in an organised democracy. Some of them allegevarious levels of atrocities committed by Wilfred Ezike for which he ought to have been more severely manhandled and be brought to book while counter narratives insist that he should not be manhandled at all.

“For me, and the Government of Anambra State, nothing justifies brutality, and that is why we will punish the erring operatives. “According to records published in various platforms, Wilfred Ezike had been in and out of prison custody for alleged murder of innocent people while with his boys, extorting money from them. “He is said to be a major kingpin of torture in whose hands people have gone through hell. “We were informed that there was widespread jubilation among Onitsha traders and ‘keke’ operators when they heard about his arrest.