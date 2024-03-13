Soludo Condemns Inhuman Treatment Against Suspected Revenue Tout

Anambra State Government has expressed disappointment over the inhuman treatment meted out to one Mr Wilfred Ezike by some members of the State Anti Touting Squad (SASA) two days ago.

The victim in the viral video was seen being tortured by the operatives with a baton which damaged his two legs pretty badly despite his pleadings for pain.

However, the state government recalled that. though the treatment meted on Wilfred Ezike was extra-judicial the victim has been known to be involved in all manner of crimes including fighting every government that comes into power.

According to a release by the Commissioner for Homeland Matters Chief Chikodi Anarah he said; “I have been alerted to a viral video on the arrest and manhandling of one Wilfred Ezike, also known as Mgbiligba by SASA operatives”

“I really feel bad that an incident of that nature took place. I have felt bad all through the day since somebody posted the video to me”

“It is true that some people are unrepentantly committed to various criminalities on the basis of which innocent citizens remain in miserable conditions running their legitimate day-to-day life, but we must handle human beings according to prescriptions of the law, no matter their offence”

” Our Government is law-abiding, and that is why we must fish out the SASA operatives involved in the incident under reference and punish them accordingly.”

“It is also true that we are resolute to stamp out “Agberos,” but that must happen within the confines of the laws of the land. Interestingly, people have been commenting and reacting”

“This shows life in an organised democracy. Some of them allege various levels of atrocities committed by Wilfred Ezike for which he ought to have been more severely manhandled and be brought to book while counter-narratives insist that he should not be manhandled at all”

“For me, and the Government of Anambra State, nothing justifies brutality, and that is why we will punish the erring operatives”

“According to records published in various platforms, Wilfred Ezike had been in and out of prison custody for the alleged murder of innocent people while “with his boys, extorting money from them”

“He is said to be a major kingpin of torture in whose hands people have gone through hell”

“We were informed that there was widespread jubilation among Onitsha traders and ‘keke’ operators when they heard about his arrest. They alleged that he was dreaded, but that (if true) does not imply that SASA should not follow the law in dealing with him”

“Other comments are that SASA operatives may have been enraged because, according to them, he wrote a petition against them falsely alleging that they killed somebody along Niger Street, Onitsha. SASA was further quoted as saying that he did that to commence his effort to cripple its job so as to continue his unholy business. A police investigation is said to support SASA’s position that the petition was unfounded”

“General comments have also expressed opinions that Wilfred had been prominent in fighting previous administrations to a standstill in their effort to curb the State of touts and their activities” he said.