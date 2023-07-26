Soludo Compensates 480 Landlords As N10.100bn Ekwulobia Fly-Over Project Commences

An estimated 480 landlords out of over 500 whose buildings were demolished for the construction of the Ekwulobia flyover have been compensated by Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

This is coming as work on the N10.100 billion project has commenced in earnest which would last for 18 months as well as the construction of four adjoining roads to the town.

Confirming this development the President General of Ekwulobia People’s Assembly Nze Azubuike Izuchukwu said that the total number of buildings demolished is over 500 but that what is left for settlement is about ten percent.

“We are happy with the fly over Project because we never thought it was possible during our time but it is happening before us”

“It started with mix feelings among our people and some didn’t like it but they later accepted to allow the project and you know for you to get this type of development you have to pay some price for that,” he said.

Also speaking the Site Engineer of A.G Vision Construction Nigeria LTD Mr Nawar Deep said that the contract includes adjoining four roads which are Nanka- Ekwulobia – Aguata LGA Headquarters road 2.0 km, Ekwulobia- Oko,0.825 km and Ekwulobia- Isuofia road, 1.25 km.

“We are doing four more adjoining roads as well as the Nanka- Obi Adimora road which is costing N748 million and other roads are Nanka-Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA Headquarters, Ekwulobia- Oko road and Ekwulobia-Isuofia roads,” he said.

The Resident Engineer Mr Chike Izuogbu who is one of the consultants for the project said that within one month the demolition of structures has been completed and the pilling has commenced with one completed and another one ongoing.

*The contractors are doing very well and just within one month they have completed the demolition of structures and have commenced pilling with one ready and another going on as you can see”

“Thank God the rains are going and by October we must have gone far and we have already made provisions for the channeling of water in order not to cause flooding or erosion,” he said.

The project is to include Ekwulobia bus terminal, fuel Station, and security works among others.