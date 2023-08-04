Soludo Commissions Tiger Foods Manufacturing Plant In Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, on Friday, commissioned the manufacturing and vegetable processing plant of Tiger Foods Limited, a company that produces a wide range of spices, seasonings, and dehydrated vegetables.

The plant, which is located at KM 4 Onitsha-Owerri Road, has a staff strength of 500 persons and produces a total of 72 products.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Soludo commended the founders of the company, Mr Celestine Ebubeogu and Mr Don Ebubeogu, for their hard work and dedication.

He, however, said the story of how they started needs to be mainstreamed and talked about, citing countries that have been industrialized and the way they have grown.

“One of the items in my manifesto is to transform Anambra from an importation to exportation state and make the state an industrial hub,” he said.

“We are transcending from an informal commerce economy into a new world of commerce driven by aggregation, modern warehousing and exportable items. Logistics as well will be very critical.”

Governor Soludo assured Tiger Foods that there will be a space for the company in the upcoming industrial city that will be built in the state, calling for a partnership between the State and the company.

Also in his remarks, the Managing Director of the company, Chief Celestine Ebubeogu said the company was founded in 1996 as a processing company that produces a wide range of spices, seasonings, and dehydrated vegetables for the Nigerian market.

He noted that Tiger Foods products are sold in supermarkets, grocery stores, and online retailers across Nigeria.

“The company’s products are made with the finest ingredients and are subject to strict quality control procedures,” he said.

“We are delighted with Governor Soludo’s agenda to make Anambra an industrialized state and we are willing to partner with the state government to achieve this goal.”

Wife of the Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioner for Industry, Mr Christian Udechukwu, Chairman Manufacturers Association of Nigeria South-East, Engr. Ada Chidozie among others, were present at the event.