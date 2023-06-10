Soludo Commission Milton Steel Manufacturing Company

Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo has officially commissioned the Milton Steel Manufacturing Company.

The opening ceremony was held on Friday, June 9, 2023, in the company along the Enugu Onitsha expressway in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government of Anambra State.

New Telegraph gathered that the Milton Steel Manufacturing Company is the first group of individual steel company owned by Nigerians and also the first steel company in the south East of Nigeria, bossed by Hon. Innocent Ojike, who is the company’s majority shareholder, among other partners.

During the ceremony, Governor Soludo in his speech cheered the team who helped build the magnificent edifice, saying that it sends a message on the importance of partnership.

The governor maintained that he has come to celebrate three things, namely the company, industry, and the homeland consciousness.

Soludo, noted that his administration’s objective is to transit from a primarily informal commercial sector to one that is industrialized, a technology hub, and a source of leisure and entertainment.

“We are ready to provide every assistance, they have requested, they demand for power supply and we will assist them in generating power for productivity and efficiency, we have signed an agreement with EEDC to provide the state with 24-hour electricity. We will put in every infrastructural facility to make it happen’. The Governor said.

“My primary responsibility as the governor is to serve as the chief marketing officer for everything produced in Anambra State ‘.

“Prof Soludo, who reiterated his goal of making the state an industrialized hub, said that Anambra is well renowned for its entrepreneurship and global network in terms of partnership adding that the main goal of his administration is to transit the state from importation to exportation.’

Speaking earlier, Mr Ojike and Members Representing Oyi Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, expressed gratitude to Governor for commissioning the company.

He revealed that his primary vision is to encourage ndi Anambra in the diaspora to bring back home our respective chains of business and also to bridge the gap of unemployment by being an employer ‘s of labour to Ndi Anambra and beyond.

He further stated that the company is specialized in producing and manufacturing of steel rods of all sizes, and Currently has a strength of 200 employees including expatriates and also has capacity to employ over 2000 Ndi Anambra in the nearest Future.

“The Transition Committee Chairman for Oyi Local Government Area, Mr Emmanuel Nweke, in his vote of thanks recalled Governor Soludo’s first visit to Awkuzu in August 2022 to commission the Telemedicine Center in the area, adding that this is his second visit to Awkuzu, this time, to commission Milton Steel Company. He also commended the Governor’s dedication for providing jobs for the youths.

The former Commissioner for trade, commerce and wealth, now the director of Milton Steel Manufacturing company, Honorable Charles Uchenna Okafor in an interview with the pressmen shortly after the event has maintained that once the government fulfills his promises in terms of power supply that there will be increase in productivity and also increase in employment to the people of Anambra”. He conclude.