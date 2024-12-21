Soludo Commiserates With Families Of Okija Stampede

Share

…Calls For Decentralized Distribution Of Palliatives

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones during the sharing of Christmas palliatives at Okija town in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The governor also urged philanthropists and faith-based organizations as well as individuals to decentralize their activities in order not to witness a repeat occurrence in future.

According to the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor while addressing reporters said, “The Government of Anambra state commemorates with the families of the victims that lost their lives during the sharing of food items by Chief Earnest Obiejesi aka Obi Jackson”

“The incident is highly unfortunate but we pray to God Almighty for the repose of the dead”

“We however urge public-spirited individuals and organizers of all Foundations including Faith-based organizations to make use of Village Chairmen and President Generals of Communities in Anambra state to ensure a hitch-free distribution of those palliatives ”

Continuing Soludo stated that;

“There is nothing wrong in a citizen of a Community extending his or her hands of assistance to his or her people but had it been that it was delegated to the Village Chairmen or President Generals it may not have occured”; he said.

