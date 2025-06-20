Soludo Clears N3.18b UBE Counterpart Fund Arrears For Anambra

Share

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has cleared ₦3.181 billion in arrears of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) counterpart funds owed by the state government for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The funds, which had remained unpaid prior to Soludo’s assumption of office on March 17, 2022, had hindered the state’s access to the Federal Government’s UBE matching grants for those years.

Chairperson of the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Dr. Vera Nwadinobi, disclosed this while presenting a midterm report on the implementation of the 2019 to 2021 UBE projects in the state.

According to her, Governor Soludo’s intervention in liquidating the outstanding counterpart obligations has positioned Anambra to access subsequent UBE matching grants for 2022, 2023, and 2024.

“For Anambra to meet the requirements for accessing the 2022–2024 UBEC matching grants, it was necessary to first clear the backlog from 2019 to 2021. Governor Soludo graciously approved and paid these obligations,” Nwadinobi said.

She further highlighted the governor’s commitment to ensuring that Anambra stays current with its counterpart funding responsibilities as a crucial step toward delivering quality basic education to children in the state.

“It is indeed worthy of celebration that under three years, Governor Soludo has cleared the UBE matching grant arrears and remained up to date with ongoing payments. At ASUBEB, we are committed to executing his educational vision with dedication. I am particularly proud that Anambra is back to winning ways,” she added.

As part of its renewed engagement with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Anambra State signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commission on June 16, 2025.

This milestone enabled the state’s participation in a training session on the new templates for accessing the Federal Government’s UBE matching grant funds. The training was held at the Abuja Continental Hotel from June 19–20, 2025, and presided over by UBEC Executive Secretary, Hajiya Aisha Garba.

Share