Soludo Clears 7 Years Arrears Of Gratuities, Pensions

Share

A total of seven years arrears of pensions and gratuities in Anambra State have so far been cleared by the administration of Gov Charles Soludo.

Speaking at this year’s workers day celebration, Gov Soludo noted that against the harsh economic situation in the country, his administration would continue to work very hard to improve the welfare of the work force.

He said: “In the area of gratuity of retired work force, we have paid arrears of gratuity which we inherited when I came into office and I am happy to report that except there is anyone who have not completed his or her documentation, we have cleared the back log of pensions arrears of four years.

“Similarly for those who retired from the civil service that were also being owed four years of pensions amounting to N14 billion, I am happy to announce that we paid for 2018, paid 2019, paid 2020 and now it is remaining one year which is 2021 and it would be paid shortly.

“Within the available resources as a government m y c o m m i t m e n t t o the labour force is that we will c o n t i nu e t o wo rk ve r y h a rd t o improve the working conditions and welfare of our work force.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Humphrey Hwafr, u r g e d t h e s t at e g ove r n m e n t t o commence swift implementation of the of the contributory Pension Scheme which was part of the recommendation of the joint committee to safeguard the future of retirees.

Share