Soludo Carpets Peddlers Of Eagle Square Viral Video

…Declares APGA Support To Tinubu

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has descended heavily on the peddlers of the viral video in which it was reported that he was bounced out of Eagle Square, the venue of the inauguration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Soludo who was at the Commissioning of the Regional Headquarters of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Awka announced the support of his political party to the government of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We were at the Eagle Square venue of the inauguration in Abuja there sitting arrangements at the right where the VVIPs were we went there and they told us that we have a sitting arrangement and they directed us to where we were supposed to stay .”

“So we left there and went there along with the CBN Governor, the Governors, the Dangotes and Oni of Ife only for me to get out of the square and I heard ah! Soludo bounced off the VIP and asked to go and stay with the masses”

“Actually if I knew that it was what was going to happen would have preferred to stay with the masses and that is where I belong and I am for the masses and to demonstrate that what happened on that day is a thing of the masses”

“It is the masses because my party is the party of the masses not a party for the rich and big people but the party of the common people and if they don’t talk about Soludo who would they talk about?”

Soludo further reiterated that the APGA policy of supporting the government at the centre has not changed adding that it is the policy that he inherited from the former leaders of the party.

“I tell our people that elections have come and gone and APGA did not go to the Tribunal even though we had a Presidential candidate because APGA has always worked with the government or party at the centre and it has always collaborated with the party at the centre”

“When it was the PDP, APGA collaborated with the party and government at the centre and we as it where did not field any candidate because APGA worked with the party at the centre”

“We have not reviewed that position and if we will that would be in future but for now we shall work and collaborate with the party and government at the centre and that was what we met and what was written and even when our brother Mr Peter Obi was governor the party collaborated with the PDP and it has not changed and that was what we met in APGA,” he said