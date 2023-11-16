Soludo Carpets Anambra APC Chairman, Says Party Is History

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has described the comment credited to the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike contending that the party is history in the area.

Recall that Ejidike had said that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state would fizzle out before the 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra expressing optimism that his party would take over the state.

Reacting to this comment in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, Soludo said the APC state Chairman, Basil Ejidike, spoke from the figment of his own imagination because no such thing would ever happen in 2025.

He said Anambra State is APGA land and will forever remain APGA land because the people have come to accept the All Progressives Grand Alliance as their own political movement and there is absolutely nothing the APC or other opposition parties can do about it.

Soludo further noted that there is no basis for competing Ebonyi State with Anambra, noting that he had only spent two years in office and not eight years.

He, however, maintained that Anambra is not Imo State and that the APC-led federal government led by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a known democrat and lover of democracy who will not like to interfere with elections in other states and this Anambra APC people equally know fully well that APC does not exist in Anambra and will never exist in Anambra state because this is APGA land.

On the comparison between Anambra and Ebonyi State, the governor’s aide maintained that there is absolutely no basis for comparison because even the opposition elements could see what Governor Charles Soludo has been able to achieve in less than two years in office.

Aburime said, “We have been hearing what Basil Ejidike, the state chairman of APC in Anambra has been saying. It’s like he is not part of the people living in Anambra State. He keeps saying that Soludo has done nothing; maybe he must have been going around blindfolded.

“There are roads for him to see. There are other infrastructures for him to see. There are so many things Soludo is doing and every normal human being is seeing them. Something must be wrong with Basil Ejidike. He needs to check his entire psychological being to ensure that he is actually a normal person.

“There is no basis for comparing Ebonyi and Anambra because Ebonyi has been a state that was under a governor for 8 years. Soludo is just 2 years in office and look at what he has done so far. He can even match up to other states where a governor has been there for 8 years.

“In less than 2 years, Soludo has turned the entire state into a construction site and it is only a blind man who will say he does not see what Soludo is doing in Anambra State. But our consolation lies in the fact that Ndi-Anambra are happy with what Soludo is doing and they are ready to support him.

“Let me tell Basil Ejidike that Anambra is APGA land and Ndi-Anambra will forever support APGA because APGA is naturally our party.”

Aburime, who gave further clarifications, said they were used to perennial and serial contestants like those the APC state chairman mentioned in his claims but according to him, Soludo is far ahead of such characters, stressing that when the die is cast, Soludo’s works will speak vigorously for him.

He said APGA is not shaking one bit because it is fully on ground in Anambra State and APC according to him, is not on ground even as he pointed out that what the APC does is to go about bribing journalists with money to project wrong information about the state.

“We know them. Those who have been here have seen what Soludo has done so far and they are proud of him. Soludo is not a politician but a statesman. So you can’t compare politicians with no ideology to Soludo who is a statesman and has his own philosophy and ideology he is pursuing.

“Soludo is the only governor that has shown so much empathy and compassion for the downtrodden. Soludo’s government is a government of the poor and the downtrodden. His free education policies, free antenatal and delivery services and gifts for nursing mothers.

“Soludo is a governor for the poor and that is why Ndi-Anambra is happy with him. Let me make it categorically clear that power belongs to the people and the people are with Soludo.

“APC does not exist in Anambra State. They are just noisemakers in the media. Anambra APC is blind to Soludo’s achievements. They are just being mischievous unnecessarily,” Aburime said.